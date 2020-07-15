Lockdown Again in NCR: Curfew will be imposed in four districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi Borders will be sealed

Lockdown Again in NCR: Lockdown can be imposed again in four districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi. State Home Minister Anil Vij has clarified that borders can be sealed again by imposing curfew in these districts of NCR badly affected by Corona. Also Read – Sonam Kapoor left India with husband amidst coronavirus epidemic, these countries have reached

So far, 22,628 cases of corona virus infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 15,425 cases have been reported from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar falling in NCR.

Speaking to reporters in Ambala, Vij said that the rate of patients recovering in the state is 75 percent, which is very good. Vij is also the health minister of the state.

He also said that to deal with the cases of corona virus infection, there is a sufficient facility of separate habitat facilities, doctors, medicines etc.

Asked whether the government would announce lockdown and other measures in the affected areas, Vij replied, “Whatever will be needed to be done in the interest of Haryana, I will do all that.” In view of increasing cases of corona virus infection in the districts of Haryana, Vij had ordered the border districts to be sealed.