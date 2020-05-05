Lockdown Binge #5: Twin

What have you ever been doing on Saturday nights throughout lockdown? Maybe you’ve been participating in digital pub quizzes with household and mates, or shedding your self down the rabbit holes of Netflix.

Me, I’ve been transported to the beautiful fjords of Norway, immersed in top-of-the-line drama sequence I’ve seen in a very long time.

What’s Twin about?

Twin is a Nordic noir, a Norwegian thriller that performed out quietly in double payments on BBC 4. Its title refers to Adam and Erik, an identical twins in seems however not character, estranged for 15 years for causes that slowly reveal themselves through flashbacks over the course of the sequence.

Adam is a beloved father and succesful businessman, managing a visitor home perched on a fjord the place vacationers come to absorb the gorgeous surroundings and wildlife. Erik, then again, is a surfer freed from duties, residing at one with nature on the seaside.

His existence might sound idyllic, however Erik is a drifter with out an earnings who finds himself in extreme monetary issue. Following an argument together with his landlord and pushed by desperation, he visits his brother to plead for assist – however their assembly has devastating penalties, resulting in a deception that threatens to unravel at each twist and switch…

How lengthy is it?

There are eight 45-minute episodes, so Twin doesn’t require an enormous quantity of dedication.

The place can I watch it?

The entire sequence is offered to observe now on BBC iPlayer.

Why ought to I watch Twin?

If a sequence may be each mild and edge-of-your-seat, then that is it. With out wanting to offer an excessive amount of away in regards to the plot, Twin is a few crime, household tensions, sibling rivalry and secrets and techniques and lies, all set in opposition to an otherworldly backdrop.

Twin includes a stellar efficiency by Kristofer Hivju (it’s possible you’ll recognise him as Tormund Giantsbane from Sport of Thrones), who performs the contrasting roles of the brothers to perfection – the calm, thought of however internally tormented Adam, and the laidback, grizzly-bear-of-a-man Erik, whose life is missing fulfilment. Watch this sequence and also you’ll know what I imply after I say that the performing doesn’t cease there…

There’s a powerful feminine lead too, in Adam’s spouse Ingrid (Rebekka Nystabakk), whose world is abruptly turned upside-down by Erik’s reappearance, together with that of her already-troubled teenager Karin (Mathilde Holtedahl Cuhra) and younger adopted son Fredrik (Oyvind Samuel Palerud). In the meantime, a dogged younger policeman (Gunnar Eiriksson) is set to uncover the reality – however dispel clichés out of your thoughts, his and the opposite characters really feel contemporary and actual.

In the meantime, like the house crowd at a soccer match, the breathtaking Norwegian setting is the additional participant, arguably deserving of a credit score on the solid checklist in its personal proper.

Filmed on the Lofoten archipelago within the north of the nation, the brooding skies, crystal-clear waters and snow-scattered mountains are merely a pleasure to behold, much more so in these instances of confinement. The visitor home featured within the sequence is a real enterprise, and when all that is over and journey restrictions are lifted, the homeowners must make up some extra beds to accommodate the additional guests Twin will undoubtedly have attracted (and that features me).

The response on Twitter to Twin was overwhelmingly optimistic, with some followers clamouring for an additional sequence after the finale had aired. However the ending was flawless, so a second run could be pointless.

So, if you happen to fancy escaping your front room for just a few hours of bliss, head on to over to BBC iPlayer and dive into this wonderful drama. You’ll be glad you probably did: Twin is actually considered one of a sort.

