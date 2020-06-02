Lockdown Binge #9: Ultimate Beastmaster

Down within the depths of Netflix‘s again catalogue lurks the Beast, a mysterious metallic creature who can solely be slain by the “Ultimate Beastmaster” – that’s, an athlete who should rack up factors on a devilishly tough impediment course to assert the title.

And in these unusual occasions, what higher distraction than an entertaining aggressive impediment course present? Neglect grim dramas and severe documentaries; it’s time for some enjoyable. Twenty-nine hours of enjoyable, to be exact.

What’s Ultimate Beastmaster?

It’s laborious to know the place to start out with Ultimate Beastmaster, so I’ll start with Netflix’s synopsis: “On this intense impediment course sequence, elite athletes from the US and different nations compete for money prizes, particular person glory and nationwide satisfaction.” Cash! Glory!! Satisfaction!!! The stakes couldn’t be increased.

What Netflix has achieved is construct a large impediment course inside an enormous dragon-shaped construction (“The Beast”) and invited a number of completely different nations to ship groups of 12 rivals every. A few of the athletes are professional climbers or Olympians or gymnasts, and a few of them are architects or lecturers or college students who simply occur to essentially like impediment programs. All of them earnestly pledge themselves to defeat the Beast.

However the Beast can solely be defeated should you run into his mouth, emerge intact from his bum, after which undergo a “pyramid” afterwards (the anatomy is rarely totally defined). So in every episode, a dozen rivals in ultra-tight national-flag-coloured spandex fits take turns to launch themselves into “the stomach of the Beast” and see how far via the course they’ll get. Most find yourself falling into the “blood of the beast” (the red-lit water under) or the “gasoline of the pyramid” (blue-ish water) earlier than they end every spherical, however the level is to rack up as many factors as attainable by getting so far as attainable and hitting as many “level thrusters” as attainable – earlier than getting fully moist.

Throughout three completely different impediment programs inside the Beast, rivals get progressively knocked out till – on the finish of the hour – considered one of them is topped Beastmaster. However that’s not the title of the present, is it? That is Ultimate Beastmaster, as we’re so typically reminded all through. So on the finish of the sequence, the winners of every episode face one another in a ultimate final battle for the last word ‘Ultimate’ title.

Watching from the sidelines are pairs of TV hosts from every competing nation, who present (ridiculous) commentary and attempt to ramp up the worldwide rivalry throughout the season. Netflix produces localised variations of the present for every completely different competing nation, so (for instance) the Italian hosts are the celebs of the present on Italian Netflix. However the principle model is the American one, and that’s what you’ll get should you’re watching within the UK – though confusingly, as a result of season three lastly has a workforce representing Nice Britain, you even have the choice of watching an edit of that exact season with the British hosts centre stage. (Nonetheless, I like to recommend you stick to the Individuals all through for comedy worth.)

How lengthy is Ultimate Beastmaster? The place can I watch it?

You’ll discover Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix, the place you possibly can watch all three seasons – including as much as a complete of 29 hour-long episodes. To provide you a style of the cheesiness of this all, the seasons are titled ‘No Mercy’, ‘No Give up’, and ‘Survival of the Fittest’.

The primary two seasons got here out in 2017, and the third arrived in 2018, however sadly there was no signal of a fourth season up to now.

Why ought to I watch Ultimate Beastmaster?

In case the above description has left you on the fence about watching Ultimate Beastmaster (for some weird motive fully incomprehensible to me), there are a ton of explanation why you must give this present a strive…

The ridiculous obstacles

I simply love how the impediment course is un-ironically personified as a Beast that should be destroyed / conquered / slain / defeated. The rivals should trash-talk the Beast with 100% earnestness. I’ll have the Beast for breakfast, they are saying. I’ll present the Beast who’s boss. I’ll make the Beast want it was by no means born. The Beast isn’t any match for me.

However even higher, the obstacles themselves all have foolish names – a lot of them associated to the Beast’s innards. The contestants should climb up “Mom Tongue”; they have to compete a sequence of vertical jumps onto platforms to finish “Spinal Descent”; on “Abdomen Churn” they have to bounce between spinning platforms earlier than scrambling up the “Digestive Monitor” and making the leap onto the “Dreadmills” with out falling into the aforementioned “blood of the beast”.

Not all of the obstacles are Beast-themed, nevertheless. Many rivals battle with “Magazine Wall”, a horizontal climbing wall which they have to scramble alongside earlier than the magnetic handholds fall off. Or there’s the “Crash Pads”, the place rivals should land on unstable swinging platforms suspended by bungee chords. And to be frank, a variety of these obstacles seem like they had been constructed by GCSE Design & Tech college students experimenting with MDF and glossy paint.

The spectacular rivals

The impediment names make this all sound type of foolish – besides that the impediment course is absolutely, actually laborious. Lots of people (actually) fall on the first hurdle. A few of them get severely damage and find yourself dripping literal blood into the so-called blood of the Beast. To be topped Ultimate Beastmaster, rivals should have good long-jump abilities, arm power, leg power, core power, endurance, pace and purpose.

And that’s a part of the enchantment of this present: these are superb sportsmen and girls, doing actually dumb-looking stuff and wiping out in spectacular methods.

We additionally get to know and love (or hate) the rivals. Many of the aspiring Beastmasters get somewhat intro clip the place we find out how they’ve triumphed over adversity, X-Issue model, or we see how they’ve change into world-class at their explicit sport, or we hear from their mum about how they had been all the time climbing bushes within the backyard as a child or no matter. A few of them you fall in love with and spend the entire episode rooting for; a few of them dab or preen for the cameras, and you may’t watch for them to wipeout within the first spherical. There’s a lot of emotional funding right here for the viewer.

The hosts and commentators

Firstly, the preliminary season is formally ‘hosted’ by Sylvester Stallone, who places in a fast cameo earlier than just about… disappearing? That’s humorous in itself! Thanks for popping in, Sly! Catch you another time!

However the absence of Sly isn’t any drawback, as a result of the present will get a lot extra worth out of its pairs of country-specific commentators. First up in season one we get Charissa Thompson (idk both) and none aside from Terry Crews, the pleasant former athlete and Brooklyn 99 actor. Terry is simply endlessly optimistic and charming and straight-up pretty.

He sadly doesn’t return for season two, however that’s okay as a result of our two new hosts are ex-athlete Tiki Barber and comic Chris Distefano. They’re essentially mismatched and type an uneasy partnership, which itself is comedy gold. Distefano makes wry self-deprecating feedback and Tiki laughs uneasily.

However over within the different cubicles, the completely different nations’ hosts are having a ball and ramping up nationwide rivalries. Italy’s Bianca Balti (day job: mannequin) retains waving a wand and placing a curse on folks (a gimmick that continues for 2 complete seasons) and Australia’s Dannii Minogue is simply right here for amusing.

Lame and unfunny jokes are made. Props are tossed round. And because the night progresses, the commentators get increasingly hyperactive and chaotic – popping out and in of one another’s cubicles and testing out their abilities in one another’s languages. It’s an actual multilingual expertise.

However my favorite American pairing is available in season three, presumably the most effective season, when Tiki returns – however with a brand new co-host, former WWE champion CM Punk. Partly I take pleasure in how over-earnest Tiki and Punk are collectively, however primarily I take pleasure in Punk’s surname. Tiki retains saying issues like “Nice story, Punk!” or “We didn’t count on that now, did we Punk!?” and – effectively perhaps you needed to be there? Simply go and watch it. You gained’t remorse it.

Seasons 1, 2 and three of Ultimate Beastmaster can be found on Netflix now – try our lists of the most effective TV exhibits on Netflix and the most effective motion pictures on Netflix