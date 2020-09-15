Lockdown: Cinema halls will open from October 1, know what is its truth

Fact Check: Due to Corona virus epidemic, all the cinema halls are closed in the country since 23 March. In view of the corona infection, cinema hall was not allowed to open in Unlock-4 also. Meanwhile, a post on social media is becoming increasingly viral, saying that cinema halls will be opened across the country from October 1. A media report has claimed that the Home Ministry has ordered the reopening of cinema halls across the country with strict law from 1 October. Also Read – Unlock Schools Reopen: Will schools in Bihar also open after 5 days? Preparation is going on in Jharkhand

There is no truth in it…

The official Twitter handle of the Government of India, PIB Fact Check, examined this claim and the truth came out. Press Information Bureau said that this claim of this post which is going viral, is fake. It has been written from the Twitter handle of PIB Fact Check that no decision has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs to re-open the cinema hall. Also Read – The Central Government said – We do not have the death toll, how to pay compensation, Rahul Gandhi said this …

Claim: A media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet pic.twitter.com/hc903cfXnm Also Read – Corona Virus: Stay Alert! Second wave of corona epidemic may hit Bihar in 15 days – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 14, 2020

Explain that the Ministry of Home Affairs had given permission to restore the Metro service in Unlock 4.0, but the cinema hall, swimming pool and theater will remain closed till 30 September. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in the country. More than 90 thousand cases are coming up every day. In view of this, the government has not given permission to open the cinema hall. In such a situation, it is being said that until such time there is no order of the Home Ministry, do not believe it.