Lockdown during Unlock 5: Lockdown will continue vigorously in these areas during Unlock 5 till 31 October

Lockdown During Unlock 5: Amidst the ongoing coronavirus in the country, the central government released Unlock 5.0 Guidelines. According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the opening of cinemas and multiplexes with 50% of their seating capacity is included from October 15. Governments of states and union territories have been allowed to take a decision about the reopening of schools and coaching institutes after October 15 in a phased manner.

GoI issues new guidelines for ‘re-opening’; cinema halls / multiplexes, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons & entertainment parks to re-open from 15th Oct

GoI issues new guidelines for 're-opening'; cinema halls / multiplexes, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons & entertainment parks to re-open from 15th Oct

For re-opening of schools, states given flexibility to take a decision after Oct 15, parental consent required

On the other hand, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the lockdown in Containment Zone will remain strictly in the Containment Zone till 31 October. However, the Home Ministry reiterated that without discussion with the Center, the state government will not implement any local lockdown extension outside the Containment Zone.

On the other hand, the Ministry said that some activities have been allowed in areas outside the Containment Zone from October 15, in which cinema, theater and multiplexes can be opened with 50 percent of their seating capacity and for this The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Explain that to tackle the corona virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25 and it was extended in a phased manner till May 31. The ‘unlock’ process in the country started on June 1 and re-opened business, social, religious and other activities in a phased manner. It is known that the number of corona infected has reached 62,25,763 in the country, while more than 97,500 people have died so far.

