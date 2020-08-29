Lockdown: Education Department took big decision to open schools in Bihar, their concern increased ..

Corona Virus Lockdown: In Bihar, the education department has clearly stated that in any condition, studies from class one to class eight will not be allowed to study in schools. This decision of the Education Department has increased the concern of private schools, because private schools have suffered a lot due to the closure of the school. Also Read – Bihar: Nitish government took two big decisions, happy Education Department officials, said – thanks

The reasoning behind the problem of private schools is that even though studies are not being conducted, other activities continue in schools. With this, whoever is teaching or non-teaching staff, they have to pay. In such a situation, the government should pay attention to this. Also Read – Tablighi Jamaat Case: Supreme Court Seeks Answer From Bihar Government On Lawsuits

According to Patna Board Colony DAV School Principal VS Ojha, the school is not studying, but the number of teaching and non-teaching staff is very high and they have to pay salaries. At the same time, students say that five months is too much time, now there is no mind at home. Class can never be compared to online class. Also Read – Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela 2020: Pitra Paksh Mela will not be held this time in Mokshasthali Gaya, was to begin from 2 September, postponed

In fact, after the lockdown, the Central Government started the process of unlocking in which all kinds of concessions have been given, so studies can be allowed in schools as well. At least nine and above classes can be started. Because the immunity of class nine or older school students is strong. But the education department is not ready for any kind of risk.

According to information received from the sources, until the tested vaccine of the corona vaccine is revealed, at least at least one class will not start studying in schools from class one to class eight, even if the year passes.

According to Ranjit Kumar Singh, director of Bihar’s Department of Primary Education, young children and the elderly are at greater risk of corona infection. When the children reach home in the event of the school opening, it is feared that the whole family will become corona infected. Therefore, these risks cannot be taken.