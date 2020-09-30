Lockdown extended till 31 October in Maharashtra, hotels will open, trains will run inside the state, know details

Lockdown Extended in Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government extended the lockdown imposed by the Corona Virus in the state till 31 October, but hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to open with limited capacity from 5 October. According to the new directives, all trains running within the state from the state will run with immediate effect and health protocol will be taken care of for Kovid-19. Also Read – Maharashtra government bans the implementation of new agricultural laws, these orders were given earlier

Hotels, restaurants, restaurants and bars will be able to open in the state from October 5 but they cannot accommodate more than 50 per cent of their customers at a time, or the number of people the local authorities will set, allowing more customers to visit Will give It has been told in the official release that the tourism department will issue a separate standard operating procedure to take precaution during the operation of these establishments.

All industrial and manufacturing units producing non-essential goods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will also be allowed to open. Railways will increase the number of local trains in MMR. Local trains in Pune region will run with the protocol and procedure adopted in MMR. Dabbawalas will be allowed to travel in MMR in local trains, but for this they will have to take the QR code from the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office. There will be no restriction and no time limit on movement of vehicles carrying oxygen inside the state or outside the state.

These things will remain closed

Schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. Cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theaters in the mall, markets, auditorium etc. will remain closed. According to the guidelines, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious and other big gatherings will be banned.