Lockdown extended till midnight of 31 December in Maharashtra, discounts will be available for New Year celebrations!

Mumbai: The lockdown implemented in Maharashtra has been extended till midnight of 31 December 2020 to prevent the spread of corona virus infection. The officer gave this information on Friday. The government has extended the 'Mission Begin Again' guideline in the state till 31 December. On September 30 and October 14, the Maharashtra government issued a new guideline of 'Mission Begin Again', in which shops outside the Containment Zone were approved to open from 9 am to 9 pm.

Let me tell you that in the wake of Corona epidemic in Maharashtra, many rules were relaxed. However, there was no relaxation of any kind in Containment Zones. The Maharashtra government had approved the opening of cinema halls, yoga institutes, multiplexes and theaters under Mission Begin Again.

On Friday, 6185 new cases of corona have been registered in Maharashtra. With this, the total corona cases in the state increased to 18,08,550. There were 85 more deaths due to corona in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the death toll to 46,898.

Significantly, the lockdown was imposed in the country only after 22 March. Most cases of corona were coming from Maharashtra. Meanwhile, all these were closed for 7 months. However, with the relaxation of the rules, some guidelines have also been issued by the Maharashtra government. It will be compulsory for everyone to follow these rules.

The rules in which Maharashtra government has given concession will not apply in the Containment Zone. Places are allowed to be opened outside the Containment Zone. The protocol issued by the Maharashtra government clearly states that it is mandatory for people to follow rules like social distancing, masking, equal sanitization. Also, food and drink will not be allowed in the places that are being opened.