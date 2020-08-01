Lockdown Extends: Extended lockdown period in Odisha, everything will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday announced lockdown on Saturday and Sunday till August 31 in four districts and Rourkela city. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that there will be a lockdown on Saturday and Sunday in Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati and Cuttack districts and Rourkela city. However, he told that the bandh will be implemented from 1 pm to 9 pm on August 1 and 2 and normal activities will be allowed from 5 am to 1 am. Also Read – Lockdown in UP: Section 144 applied along with lockdown in UP, all programs up to 31 August canceled

The state government has decided to continue the night curfew from 9 am to 5 am in August. He said that full lockdown will be implemented in the prohibited areas by 31 August and no one will be allowed to enter or exit these areas. Please tell that in Odisha, the cases of Corona are seen increasing.

At present there are 19463 active cases of corona infection in the state. At the same time, 19746 people have been cured by treatment here. Till date 169 people have also died here. Explain that the Central Government had delegated the authority to take decisions to increase and end the lockdown. Due to this, many types of weekly and non-weekly lockdown are being seen in many states.