Lockdown Extends Till 31 August: Lockdown period extended in this state, Total will be closed on Sunday

Lockdown Extends Till 31 August: The country witnessed a lockdown during the Corona epidemic. Meanwhile, the state government was given the right by the central government that the states would be able to take their own decisions on the lockdown, given their wishes and circumstances. Using this right, the administration has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to increase the lockdown and continue till August 31.

After this order, the lockdown in Tamil Nadu will be released till 31 August. Also, because people do not gather much on Sunday, a total lockdown will be imposed on every Sunday of the month of August. So that people do not gather in one place and the growing effect of infection can be prevented. However, people have been given some relief in this lockdown than before. Also, during this time you will be allowed to go only for emergency services.

Explain that the number of corona infections in Tamil Nadu is increasing at a rapid pace. The total number of infected people here is 57,490. This is the total number of active cases. Also, 1,72,883 people have been cured so far here. Also, more than 3,800 people have died here. For this reason, the date of lockdown has been extended by the state government so that the corona can be controlled.