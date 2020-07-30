Lockdown Extension in Bihar: 16 days lockdown in Bihar, know what will be open, what will be closed

Lockdown in Bihar: The lockdown has been done once again in Bihar due to Corona virus. There will be a lockdown in Bihar from August 1 to August 16. The Bihar government has also issued a guideline for this. There will be restrictions in cities from Patna as well. Also Read – China in grip of Corona again, more than 100 new cases surfaced on second day

It will open, it will remain closed

According to the order, road traffic i.e. government traffic has been completely stopped. Buses will not run. Auto rickshaw driving will be allowed. Permission has been given for personal vehicle car etc. Freight vehicles will also have permission.

– Shopping malls will remain closed. Opening of shops and markets is permitted, but rules have to be followed for this.

– Private offices can be opened with 50 percent staff.

– Opening of essential services like medical staff, hospitals, medical stores, labs will be allowed.

– All restaurants, dhabas will open, but only home delivery will be allowed.

– School colleges will remain closed as before. The cinema houses will remain closed.

– There will be complete restrictions in the Containment Zone. There will be no permission to visit these areas.