Lockdown Extension in Maharashtra: Lockdown extended in Maharashtra till August 31, know what will be closed

Lockdown Extension in Maharashtra: The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended to 31 August. During this time many kinds of things have also been exempted. Corona virus is the worst in Maharashtra. There are many restrictions in the state. Now some of them have been relaxed. So the ban on many things has been continued. Also Read – Lockdown has not been extended in Bihar, Public Relations Department said – fake news

Malls and shopping complexes will open

Taking a big decision, the government has allowed the opening of malls and shopping complexes in Maharashtra from August 5. Also Read – High Court verdict in favor of school children, private schools will be able to take tuition fees only in Lockdown

– Permits to open malls and market complexes in Greater Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur. There will be permission to open shops here from 9 am to 7 pm. Also Read – Number of corona infected reached nearly 4 lakhs in Maharashtra, 227 people died in 24 hours

– Theaters in the mall will not open. Food courts of malls will also be closed.

– In a four wheeler, no more than 3 people including the driver can sit.

– Two people will be allowed to sit on the bike.

– School-colleges will remain closed in Maharashtra. Cinema halls will also be closed.

Apart from this, whatever restrictions were still in place, they will remain till the next order.

Maharashtra is struggling the most with Corona

Maharashtra is struggling with the most corona. The number of infected here has reached close to 4 lakhs. Thousands of cases are coming up every day. So far, more than 14 thousand people have died.