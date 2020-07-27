Lockdown Extension News: CM Khattar said this on lockdown in Gurugram

Lockdown Extension News Update: Due to uncontrolled Corona virus infection, lockdown is being done in pieces in all parts of the country. In this episode, there is a possibility of putting a lockdown in Gurugram i.e.Lockdown in Gurugram and Faridabad (Lockdown in Faridabad) of Haryana adjoining Delhi. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has clarified that there are no plans for Weekend Lockdown in Haryana at present. Also Read – Unlock 2 finishes, know how Unlock 3, decision will be taken on cinemas and gym

Talking to English newspaper Indian Express, Khattar said that the condition of corona virus infection in Haryana is under control. The situation here is better than many other states of the country. The situation in the state is almost close to being normal. He said that if a lockdown is imposed for less than 14 days, then it will not serve any purpose. He said that if a lockdown is imposed in the weekend or for a couple of days, then it is only pretended that something is happening. There will be no benefit from this.

He said that until one infected person is isolated for 14 days, he keeps infecting the other. In such a situation, if we only want to show off, then the lockdown in the weekend is fine, but if we want the result in the right way then the weekend lockdown has no meaning.

Significantly, due to the uncontrolled Corona, many states have imposed a lockdown on the weekend. In the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, a lockdown has been imposed every weekend.