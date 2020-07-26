Lockdown Extension News: First death due to corona in Sikkim, government extended lockdown till this date

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has extended the applicable lockdown period across the state till August 1 as part of efforts to prevent corona virus infection. The six-day lockdown period implemented across the state was to end on Sunday. Chief Secretary SC Gupta issued a notification saying, “After deliberating on the situation, it was decided to extend the applicable lockdown period in Sikkim to six on August 1.” Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan shares Kovid-19 experience, told how Corona’s impact on people’s hearts and minds

At present, more than 350 infected people are undergoing treatment in Sikkim, while a total of 499 cases of infection have been reported in the state. So far 142 people have been cured in the state.

At the same time, four months after the Corona virus arrived in India, the first Kovid-19 patient died in Sikkim. An elderly person died of Kovid-19 at a government hospital in Gangtok, Sikkim on Sunday. This is the first case of death due to this epidemic in the state.

State Government has issued an order to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am on 1st August: Home Department, Sikkim pic.twitter.com/vjflCIrFDB – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

The officer said that the 74-year-old man, who lost his life due to Corona virus, was from Rongli sub-division of East Sikkim district. Director-General-cum-Secretary (Health) Dr. Pema T. Bhutia said that the person died due to Kovid-19 in the early hours.

He said that this person was admitted to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital on Saturday night after being found infected with Corona virus. The patient was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he died. The official said that he was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that he is deeply saddened by the death of the patient from Kovid-19. He asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of corona virus. According to official figures, 357 patients of Kovid-19 were being treated in Sikkim till Saturday.