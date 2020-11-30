Entertainment

Lockdown Extension News: Lockdown extended till 31 December in this state, but discounts will be available here with conditions …

November 30, 2020
3 Min Read

Lockdown Extension News: So far, more than 94 thousand people have been infected by the havoc of Corona (Covid-19) in the country and more than 1 lakh 37 thousand have lost their lives. Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly every day. Many states have also imposed strict restrictions like Lockdown News, including Night Curfew, in the areas most affected by the Coronation Zone. Also Read – Covid-19 in India Updates: In last 24 hours 30,548 cases of corona in the country, 435 people died, know the condition of Delhi

Meanwhile, the Palanisamy government of Tamil Nadu has taken many important decisions. According to a report by news agency ANI, ‘Tamil Nadu government has extended the restrictions related to COVID-19 till 31 December. Along with this, many discounts have also been given. UG final year classes will begin on 7 December. Along with this, along with Chennai’s Marina Beach, other beaches of the state will also be reopened after December 14. Along with this, meetings can be held with the permission of 50% capacity or maximum 200 people.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has extended the Kovid-19 lockdown in the state till 31 December 2020. Along with this, relief has also been given in many things. Chief Minister E Palaniswami said that on the basis of discussions with medical and public health experts, district collectors to prevent the spread of the corono virus, it has been decided to extend the lockdown with a new exemption by 31 December.

Please tell that a decrease in Kovid-19 deaths was recorded in Tamil Nadu and 9 patients died due to infection on Sunday. With this, the total number of dead in the state increased to 11,703. In August, the number of daily deaths caused by the corona virus reached 120. Later this number remained in double digits for several months. On Sunday, 1,459 new cases of Kovid-19 in the state increased the total infection cases to 7.80 lakh. With the release of 1,471 more people from the hospital after the illness, the number of patients who have been cured so far in the state has reached 7.57 lakh.

The health bulletin states that there are now 11,052 under-treated patients in the state. A total of 67,145 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 1.19 crore samples have been tested so far in the state.

(Input: ANI, language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.