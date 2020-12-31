Lockdown Extension News: Lockdown extended till 31 January in this state, know what will be the concessions

Lockdown Extension News: In view of the increasing cases of corona in the country and its new strain, the Palanisamy government of Tamil Nadu announced to increase the lockdown till 31 January. Along with this, some relaxation has also been increased in the state. The state government has also banned public entry on all the beaches on Pongal Day, which is celebrated on 16 January. Also Read – Night Curfew: New Year Party enjoyed gritty in this state, Night curfew will be applicable throughout the night

The Chief Minister decided to extend Lockdown after reviewing the status of Coronavirus in the state. The state government has said that keeping the Corona situation in mind, Lockdown has been extended for a month. Earlier, the state government had already banned New Year celebrations in all the beaches on Thursday and Friday. Also Read – Warning of experts, poor air quality is quite fatal for people infected with corona virus

On the other hand, after the arrival of 20,549 new cases of corona virus infection in India in a single day, the total number of infected people has increased to 1,02,44,852, while the number of cured people has increased to 98.34 lakh. This information has been given in the latest data released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health. The national rate of recovery of people from infection is 95.99 percent. According to these figures released at 8 am, after the death of 286 more patients, the number of dead has increased to 1,48,439. Also Read – 25 passengers returned to India from UK, infected with Coronavirus New Strain, four new patients in Delhi

The ministry said that so far a total of 98,34,141 people have been cured, leading to an infection recovery rate of 95.99 percent, while Kovid-19 mortality is 1.45 percent. According to the data, the number of patients under treatment of Kovid-19 remained below 3 lakh for the 9th consecutive day. The number of under-treated patients in the country is 2,62,272, which is 2.56 percent of the total infected. In India, the number of infected people had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September.

At the same time, the total cases of infection had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November and one crore on 19 December.

(Input: also from language)