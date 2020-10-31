Entertainment

Lockdown Extension News: Lockdown in this state of the country till November 30, this decision was made regarding schools

October 31, 2020
2 Min Read

Lockdown Extension News: In the midst of Coronavirus in the country, the Naveen Patnaik government of Odisha has taken many important decisions regarding the growing matter of corona in the state. The government of Odisha has extended the lockdown till 30 November in the Containment Zone located in the state. Apart from this, all educational institutions in Odisha will remain closed till 30 November. Also Read – Unlock 6.0: Even after seven months there will not be complete relief, know from school to mall what will be closed

The classes of classes from 9th to 12th will be conducted from November 16 under the supervision of the schools. This information has been given by the news agency ANI, quoting Odisha government.

Please tell that 1,547 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Odisha on Friday. With this, the total number of infected in the state increased to 2,88,646. At the same time, the death toll increased to 1,308 due to the death of 11 people due to infection. An official of the Health Department said that out of the new cases, 891 were reported from different isolated centers, while 656 cases were detected during the detection of those who came in contact with the infected. Highest 159 cases were reported in Khurda district, 98 in Cuttack and 95 in Angul.

The state Health Department tweeted, ‘It is sad to report the deaths of 11 patients from Kovid-19 undergoing treatment in various hospitals.’ Three of those who lost their lives in infection are in Khurda district, two in Cuttack and two fingers. , Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Naupada and Raigad Districts include one each.

(Input: ANI, language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.