Lockdown has not been extended in Bihar, public relations department said – fake news

Patna: In Bihar, the lockdown has been extended for 16 days, this news was in the media-social media. The information and public relations department of Bihar government has called this news as fake. The department has said that at present, the government has not issued any such order.

Earlier, in a letter issued by the Home Department of the Government of Bihar on July 29, the letter issuing the order of the first lockdown was on social media. It also aired in the media. Now the information and public relations department has called it fake. Here, the Information and Public Relations Department tweeted, with the official Twitter handle, writing, "Everybody is informed that a misleading letter regarding the lockdown in social media is going viral, regarding which the Home Department, Government of Bihar has clarified Has done that it is completely false and misleading."

In the letter which has been said to be fake, it was written that due to increasing cases of Corona virus, the lockdown has been increased once again in Bihar. It was said in the news that the state government has extended the lockdown in Bihar for 16 days. This lockdown extension in bihar will be applicable from August 1, which will continue till August 16. During this time, all types of markets and shops will remain completely closed, only shops connected with essential services such as medical stores will be opened. These things have been said to be completely fake.