Lockdown Imposed in Chhattisgarh: Seven days lockdown in these cities including Raipur, deployment of security forces

Raipur: In view of increasing cases of Corona virus infection in Chhattisgarh, lockdown has been done in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal Corporation border areas. Senior state officials said that the lockdown has been implemented in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal Corporation areas from Wednesday morning. During this time, all shops, government and non-government offices and public transport service have been closed. Also Read – Bengaluru Lockdown News: Lockdown will increase in Bengaluru? CM Yeddyurappa will decide today

He told that during lockdown, people can shop for vegetables, milk, fruits, eggs, meat, etc. from 6 am to 10 am. Officials said that till last Tuesday, 1314 cases of corona virus infection have been registered in Raipur district. Of these, about 1100 cases have been registered during the last one month. Also Read – Lockdown in Raipur: After the corona cases rise, Raipur will be locked from this day, know what will be the rules

He told that Raipur district administration has declared Raipur Municipal Corporation and Birgaon Municipal Corporation area as prohibited areas. During this seven days, an attempt will be made to break the link of infection by completely lockdown in both the corporation areas. Officials said that all the government, semi-government and private offices in the urban areas will remain closed during the lockdown. Officers and employees of all offices will work from home. Also Read – Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Corona infection confirmed in 91 more people, number of infected near 4 thousand, see where many cases

He told that similarly all public transport will remain closed during this period. Only persons with medical services will be allowed to access the vehicle. At the same time, necessary commercial transport will be allowed in this restricted area at night. Officials said that the units operating factory, construction and labor works under the area will be exempt under the conditions. All religious, cultural and tourist places in the area will be completely closed to the general public.

Earlier, Raipur district collector S. Bharti Dasan appealed to the people on Tuesday evening to follow the lockdown and do not take vehicles on the roads. Officials said that security forces have been deployed in the municipal areas and people are being prohibited from venturing out of the house. Along with this, lockdown is being done in 20 other urban areas of four districts of the state to prevent corona virus infection.

Officials said that the prohibited area has been declared from 22 July midnight to 29 July midnight in Ambikapur Municipal Corporation area, the district headquarters of Surguja district. During this period, restrictions will remain in force in 10 urban areas of Durg district. He informed that there will be lockdown in the Korba Municipal Corporation and the four urban areas of the district during the midnight of July 22 to July 28.

He told that the lockdown has been implemented in Bemetara district from Tuesday. At the same time, the ban will continue in the nine urban areas of Balodabazar district from Tuesday midnight to midnight of 28 July.

Officials said that the ban will continue in Bilaspur Municipal Corporation and Bilha and Bodri Nagar Panchayat areas of Bilaspur district from the morning of July 23 to the evening of July 31 and in Rajnandgaon district in Rajnandgaon district from July 23 midnight to July 29 midnight. Apart from this, he has announced to continue the ban in 14 municipal areas of Janjgir Champa district between July 24 and July 30. There will also be a lockdown in Mungeli district of the state from midnight of Wednesday to 28 July.

Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in Chhattisgarh by 5731 people till Tuesday. Of these, 1588 people are being treated. At the same time 4114 people have been discharged after treatment. There have been 29 deaths due to this virus in the state. More than three thousand of these cases have come up in the state during the last one month. Corona virus infection cases have been reported in all 28 districts of the state.