Lockdown imposed on four big cities of this state, know these important rules before leaving home

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Friday declared a lockdown of two days – Saturday and Sunday – in four large districts, in view of increasing cases of corona virus infection. An order issued late last night by the state's chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said that the lockdown in four big districts – Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udhamsingh Nagar – would remain on Saturday and Sunday but during this time necessary services would continue.

However, this lockdown will not affect large industries. People coming from airplanes and trains will also not be prevented from going to the destination. Earlier, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told reporters here that the lockdown is being done on Saturday and Sunday in view of the increasing cases of Corona virus infection.

He said, "Yesterday suddenly there were 200 cases which increased till late night. The only solution for this is to create a gap and break the transition cycle. The traders also demanded that the market be opened only for five days and the situation is also saying the same. Therefore, lockdown is being done on Saturday and Sunday. "He said that sanitizing is also necessary to reduce the cases of Kovid-19 and the lockdown on Saturday and Sunday will also provide time for this.

However, he clarified that for the time being, the decision to close Saturday and Sunday has been taken for this week only and it will be considered later for the coming weekends if necessary.

The Chief Minister said that the officials are meeting daily on the situation in the state of corona virus infection and they themselves are reviewing it weekly. He said that further decisions will be taken according to the situation.

On the other hand, about half of the market was sealed and the entire area was sanitized after confirmation of Kovid-19 in a shoe store salesman in Paltan Bazaar, Dehradun’s busiest and major market. Traders of another major market of Dehradun, Adhat Bazaar, have also decided to open shops from 9 am to 6 pm from today.

The number of Kovid 19 patients has increased in Uttarakhand in the last one week. Infection was confirmed in 45 people on 11 July, but 120 people on 12 July, 71 on 13 July, 78 on 14 July, 104 confirmed on 15 July, and the number of patients on Thursday one day. Reached a record in 199