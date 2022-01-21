Lockdown imposed right here amid expanding circumstances of corona an infection, know what’s banned

Jammu Kashmir Lockdown: In view of the expanding circumstances of corona an infection, restrictions had been imposed at the non-essential motion of other people in Kashmir. The officials equipped this data. In view of the expanding circumstances of an infection from the start of the brand new 12 months, a 64-hour lockdown began within the Union Territory. On Thursday, 5,992 new circumstances of corona an infection had been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, which used to be the best possible determine of circumstances in an afternoon because the starting of the epidemic. The selection of energetic sufferers within the union territory is 31,044.Additionally Learn – Corona Virus: Lockdown might be imposed on this complete state, CM introduced

Officers stated that a whole ban on non-essential motion has been imposed in all of the Jammu and Kashmir from 2 pm on Friday to six am on Monday. He stated that retail outlets and different industrial institutions within the town and different puts within the Valley had been closed through the police in view of the limitations. The police closed the marketplace and requested other people to go back to their houses.

