Lockdown in 3 states: Central government gave instructions regarding lockdown for these three states including Bihar, learn new changes

new Delhi: Coronavirus in India is now growing at a frightening pace. For the past several days, more than 25 thousand new cases are coming up daily. In view of the deteriorating situation of Kovid 19, state governments are again putting lockdown in India. Three complete districts of Bihar, Assam and West Bengal in the eastern part of the country have almost complete lockdown. Now in this case, the Central Government has given some instructions to all three states regarding the lockdown so that the infection of Corona can be stopped as soon as possible. Also Read – Gujarat Corona Update: 919 new cases of infection in one day in Gujarat, number of infected people cross 45,000

Central government says to states focus on containment zone Also Read – Coronavirus in Jharkhand: 221 more cases in 24 hours, Azim Premji Foundation donated PPE kits and masks

Let us know that there are more than 20 thousand corona cases in Bihar, in view of which the government has imposed complete lockdown till the end of July, whereas in West Bengal, the lockdown has been increased in the containment zone till July 19. At the same time, the lockdown continued in Assam from June 28, which will continue till June 19. Also Read – MNREGA is taking out the poor from ‘Prime Minister Modi’s dug economic pit’: Rahul Gandhi

The central government directed all the three states to strictly follow the lockdown rules through video conferencing and asked them to focus more on three points mainly.

The first in this is – the central government directed the states to redefine zones created in cities, and add new container zones to them.

Second point – the government told the states that the corona patients who are being treated at home should be monitored strictly through teleconfiguration and time to time.

The government told the third point that the state governments should increase the number of beds in their hospitals so that any kind of problem can be easily dealt with in future.

According to an official, Corona cannot be dealt with just by announcing the lockdown in the state, for which planning is needed. He said that the government should know what kind of steps need to be taken during lockdown.

The Central Government, in its directive, told the three states that the zones that have been set and if the need is felt, then once again change the zone to be determined.