Lockdown in Bengal shows anti-Hindu mindset of Trinamool on the day of Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya: Rahul Sinha

Kolkata: The BJP on Sunday on 5 August sharply criticized the West Bengal government’s decision to impose a complete lockdown, saying it reflected the “anti-Hindu mindset” of the ruling party. A bhoomi pujan ceremony has been organized on August 5 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, termed the BJP’s claim as “baseless” and urged the saffron party to “avoid communal politics during the Kovid-19 epidemic”. Also Read – Congress targeted the government on the new education policy, said – the basic goal of human development and expansion of knowledge is missing

Seeking immediate withdrawal of the order from the government, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha claimed that “the ruling Trinamool Congress does politics of appeasement”. Sinha said, “The state government withdrew the lockdown on August 2 because A day before this was the festival of Eid. When it came to one of the biggest opportunities of independent India – Bhoomipujan for Ram temple on August 5, the Trinamool Congress government decided to implement the lockdown. ” Also Read – India does not need ‘Western’ concepts like secularism: KN Govindacharya

He said, “It is true that there will be no major celebration due to Kovid-19, but the decision to impose a complete lockdown on Wednesday reflects the communal mentality of the Trinamool government.” Adding to the tone of Sinha, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that if the state government does not withdraw its decision then it will have to bear the consequences. Also Read – UP cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun dies of corona infection, CM Yogi expressed grief

Ghosh said, “August 5 is one of the historic days of independent India and the imposition of a full lockdown on that day is like hurting the sentiments of the majority community. If the state government does not withdraw its decision, it will suffer. ”

Reacting to the allegations, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress said that the state government’s decision has nothing to do with appeasement. He said, “The whole country is fighting the epidemic and the BJP is involved in communal politics. They should refrain from doing so. “