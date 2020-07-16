Lockdown in Bihar Rural Areas: Lockdown implemented for 15 days, learn rules set for urban and rural areas

Lockdown in Bihar latest news: Cases of corona infection in the country are increasing rapidly. There are close to nine and a half million corona-infected patients in India. Meanwhile, the infection of Kovid is also spreading rapidly in Bihar, to prevent it, the state government has once again imposed a lockdown in the state. This time the lockdown will be different in many ways. In Bihar, a lockdown has been imposed for the next 15 days from today i.e. 16 July. The trans port in Bihar will remain closed during the lockdown, but rail services will continue to run throughout the state. This time the state has different rules for lockdown in cities and rural areas. Also Read – Public curfew implemented in this state till August 10, will not be allowed to leave the house

Coronavirus Lockdown in Bihar, New Guidelines Here

The lockdown to be held till 31 July in Bihar will be mainly in the district, subdivision and block headquarters. During the lockdown, small markets will remain open in rural areas with some leeway. Transport will remain completely closed during lockdown in the state but transport related to essential services will continue as before.

In Bihar, during the lockdown, no other person will be given entry to temples or other than pujas. Right now the season of Sawan is going on and in such a situation strict instructions have been given not to crowd the pagoda and temples.

During the lockdown, there will be more relief in rural areas than in cities. Small markets can be opened in villages, but orders can also be given to close markets in case of congestion.

All commercial and private institutions will remain closed. All government offices under the Bihar government will also remain closed during lockdown, apart from this, all offices under the central government will remain completely closed during lockdown.