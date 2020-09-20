Lockdown in Chhattisgarh: Due to the transition of Kovid-19, Chhattisgarh will have lockdown till September 28, Raipur becomes Containment Zone

Lockdown in Chhattisgarh: In view of increasing cases of corona virus infection in Chhattisgarh, Raipur district administration has decided to impose lockdown from September 21 to September 28. Senior state officials said on Saturday that Raipur district officer S Bharti Dasan has issued an order declaring Raipur district as a contested zone. This order has been issued from 9 pm to 21 midnight on the 28th of September. Also Read – PM Modi will hold talks with the Chief Ministers of the states on September 23 on the situation in Corona! Will the lockdown happen again?

There has been a rapid increase in cases of corona virus infection in Chhattisgarh. There are more than 26 thousand cases in Raipur city. At the same time, nine hundred thousand cases are coming up every day. Officials told that despite the continuous efforts to prevent the corona virus from taking the decision, the number of infected patients is continuously increasing. In such a situation, it has become necessary to declare the entire Raipur district as a closed area to prevent the corona virus and break its chain.

According to the order, all the boundaries of Raipur district will remain completely closed during this period. During this period only the medical store will be allowed to open within its stipulated time. Patients and medical store operators will give priority to arranging the delivery of medicines at home.

Petrol pump operators will only provide petrol to government vehicles and vehicles used in government work, private vehicles / ambulances related to medical emergencies and vehicles used in LPG transport work.

In unavoidable circumstances, it will be compulsory for travelers going from Raipur district to seek prior permission through e-pass. Officials said that apart from Raipur, lockdown has been imposed in other urban areas of the state.

Among these, there will be lockdown in Bilaspur city from the morning of 22 September to mid night of 28 September and in six other urban areas including Durg and Bhilai city from 20 to 30 September. With this, the lockdown has been declared in the entire Ambikapur Municipal Corporation area of ​​Surguja district from September 21 to September 28 midnight.