Lockdown in Delhi news update: High court said this for immediate lockdown in Delhi

Lockdown in Delhi News Update: Due to sudden rise in cases of Corona virus in the capital Delhi, the discussion of lockdown has started once again. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday refused to consider the plea seeking direction to the AAP government to impose immediate ‘lockdown’ in the city in view of rising cases of Kovid-19 and air pollution levels. The court described the petition as ‘half-incomplete’ and ‘unnecessary’. Also Read – #DelhiCollapse: Delhi collaps trending on Twitter, user said- people are dying, ‘AAP’ is sleeping

Chief Justice DN A bench of Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that the petition has been filed without any prior preparation and along with its rejection, it should also be fined. Also Read – Lockdown is the only option in Delhi? High court asked questions on prevention of corona

The bench asked advocate Pooja Dhar, appearing on behalf of the petitioner Dr. Kaushal Kant Mishra, that she would withdraw the petition or whether the court dismissed it and imposed a fine along with it. Mishra’s lawyer agreed to withdraw the petition and sought permission to present it to the appropriate authorities. Also Read – Liquor party was going on after breaking the night curfew, police arrested 16 including six girls

The court refused to grant any such approval, stating that “the petition is dismissed as deemed withdrawn.”

Additional Permanent Advocate of Delhi Government Gautam Narayan informed the bench that the Central Government has given specific instructions to all the States and Union Territories that lockdown will not be imposed without its permission. He said that the petitioner will have to make the central government a party to this case as Delhi government cannot impose lockdown without his consent.

Taking note of his plea, the bench said, “The central government has not been made a party. This is a half-hearted petition. You did not make any preparations before filing it. You have filed an unnecessary suit. “At the commencement of hearing, the bench had also told Dhar that the imposition of lockdown is a policy decision and the court cannot issue directions in this regard.

