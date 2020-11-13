Lockdown in entire country is coming again from December 1 due to increasing cases of COVID-19, know the truth

PIB Fact Check: Since the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend of rumors and fake news has increased on social media websites and the government is repeatedly urging people not to trust these rumors and fake news. People are being told not to trust such misleading news unless there is an official announcement from the government. Also Read – Covid-19 in Delhi Update: Delhi’s corona is worst in the country, then more than 7 thousand cases came up

Recently, a tweet was made claiming that a complete lockdown would be imposed in the country from December 1. The reason for this is that it is being told that the corona virus is increasing rapidly in the country, in view of this, once again the lockdown will be imposed in the entire country. However, this was wrong information and the government has given further clarification on the same. The PIB has told people not to trust it through their fact checks.

A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of # COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 1st December#PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the Govt pic.twitter.com/8Urg7ErmEH

– PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 12, 2020

PIB wrote in a tweet, “A tweet allegedly posted by a major media outlet claimed that the government due to the increasing number of # COVID19 cases in the country. Countrywide lockout is going to be implemented again from December 1 #PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the government. “

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking wing in December 2019 to prevent misinformation and fake news prevalent on the Internet. The purpose of PIB is “to identify misinformation related to government policies and schemes being circulated on various social media platforms”.