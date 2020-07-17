Lockdown in Goa Update: Lockdown implemented from today, ban will continue till August 10, read guidelines

Panaji: During the Janata curfew, implemented to prevent the spread of Corona virus in Goa, the silence fell on the streets after eight o’clock on Thursday. The state government has announced the Janta Curfew in Goa from 8 am to 6 am till 10 August. Also Read – Infighting on Corona Vaccine: US, UK and Canada Accuse Russia of Breaking Research

Apart from this, the lockdown will remain in force on 17,18 and 19 July. During the Janata curfew, movement has been banned for all non-essential activities. In Goa, the number of infected patients of Kovid-19 has increased to 3108. Corona cases are steadily increasing in Goa. So far 78 people have died in Goa from Corona, while around three thousand people are affected by it. Also Read – Lockdown in 3 States: Central Government gave instructions regarding lockdown for these three states including Bihar, know new changes

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawand spoke of imposing a public curfew in the state till August 10 to prevent the spread of corona. He said that this is being done in view of the increasing influence of Corona. In Goa, there will be a complete lockdown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for 3 days. Also Read – Gujarat Corona Update: 919 new cases of infection in one day in Gujarat, number of infected people cross 45,000

During this time people will not be allowed to move out of the house. You can only go out to seek medical services during the Emergency. All tourist places in the state will remain closed, along with this, restrictions will also be applicable on religious places. People associated with essential services are required to have their own identity cards.