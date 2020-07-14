Lockdown in Haryana Latest News Update: Lockdown may occur in these districts of Haryana

Lockdown in Haryana Latest News Update: Curfew is being considered in four districts of Haryana adjacent to Delhi-NCR due to Corona. In view of Corona’s growing case, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that it is being considered. Also Read – Bihar: AIIMS-2 doctors succumbed due to corona infection in Patna

He said that curfew can be considered in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar. As soon as curfew is imposed in the four districts, their Delhi border will also be sealed. A final decision will be taken on imposing curfew by calling a meeting of officials soon. Also Read – Bengluru Lockdown: Total Lockdown will be applicable from today, know what will open and what will not?

On Monday, 245 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Faridabad due to which the number of infected people has increased to 5662. The health department gave information about this. Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. Ram Bhagat said that in the last 24 hours, 245 people in the district have confirmed corona virus infection. Also Read – Corona cases cross 9 lakhs in the country, 28,498 new cases a day

He informed that today 164 people have been discharged in the district after recovering from this disease, due to which the number of patients recovering in the district has increased to 4333. The official said that no deaths have taken place in the last two days due to the virus.