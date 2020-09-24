Lockdown in India: can a lockdown happen again ?, PM Modi said in a meeting with the Chief Ministers- lockdown corona …

Lockdown in India Again ?: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the states to observe how effective the one-two-day lockdown is in preventing the spread of corona virus and how it is impacting the economic activities in the state. He said this during a meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven states and union territories, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, to review the current status of corona virus infection in these states and told them that along with the fight against infection, Now move forward with full force on the economic front too. Also Read – Time magazine’s ‘Shaheenbagh ki Daadi’ is also scattered with PM Modi, know the reason

Modi said that the facilities related to the treatment of corona virus have been developed in the past months, they are helping a lot in combating the corona. He said, "Now we have to strengthen the infrastructure related to Corona, which is a network connected to our health, tracking-tracing, also to train them better."

Calling the states to focus on effective investigation, tracing, treatment and surveillance, Modi said, "Every single state has local lockdowns, how effective are they in preventing corona, every state has to observe it." needed. Is it because of this that there are problems in starting economic activities in your state? I urge all states to think seriously about this. "

He said, “I urge all states to think seriously about this.” It is known that many states like West Bengal and Punjab have implemented lockdown at the local level from time to time to reduce the spread of corona virus infection. To go

The Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab participated in this meeting organized through video conference. 65.5 percent of the total cases of corona virus infection in the country and 77 percent of the total cases of death are also from these states and union territories.

Addressing the Chief Ministers, Modi said that important decisions have been taken regarding the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the amount given to the states has been increased for this. “The limit of use of SDRF to deal with the situation arising out of the Kovid epidemic has been increased from 35 percent to 50 percent now,” he said.

Modi said that even in this difficult period of Corona epidemic, India has fulfilled the need of life saving medicines of the countries of the world and in such a situation it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines from one state to another.

Describing the role of the mask in preventing the spread of corona infection, he said, “We have to continue the demonstration of restraint, compassion, dialogue and cooperation that the country has shown in this corona period.”

He said that most of the infection is without symptoms and in such a situation some people also make the mistake of underestimating the severity of the infection. He said that to date, more than 10 lakh tests are being done daily and the number of people who get cured is also increasing rapidly.

He said, “Along with the fight against infection, now we have to move forward with full vigor on the economic front.” Within years, more than 1.25 crore poor patients have received free treatment under this scheme. He also praised all the doctors and other medical staff who served the poor through this program.