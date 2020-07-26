Lockdown in India: Lockdown in many parts of the country, know what is the condition of cities today

Lockdown In India: To reduce the effect of the corona virus spreading continuously in the country, lockdown and public curfew is being implemented by the state governments in different areas. During this time, public curfew was seen in Nagpur, Maharashtra. This is being done by the local administration to prevent the spread of corona infection. Also Read – PM SVANidhi: Subsidy will be available on payment of loan at the right time, only they will get benefit of this government scheme

At the same time, the area was completely closed after 15 new corona cases came up at Dharchula in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. At the same time, the lockdown is going on in Shivamoga district of Karnataka. During this time only the necessary works are being approved by the local administration. At the same time, lockdown continues in West Bengal. After corona infects are found here in an area, the area is being isolated through barricading. Also Read – PM SVANidhi: want cheap and affordable loan, so take advantage of this plan of PM

Maharashtra: ‘Janta Curfew’ being observed in Nagpur city, to curb the spread of # COVID19 infection; essential services to remain functional. pic.twitter.com/s53OG9zdc0 Also Read – Lockdown in Maharashtra Update: CM Uddhav Thackeray said- Lockdown will not be lifted due to financial concerns only – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

There is a weekly lockdown in Uttar Pradesh. Due to this, there is a lot of crowd on the Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad border. Please tell that during this time people have been allowed to go out only for the work of need. Also, medical services are allowed. During this time no public vehicle is visible on the road.