Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir: 84-hour lockdown in 11 districts of the state

Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Amidst ever expanding circumstances of corona an infection, the Jammu and Kashmir management has imposed a lockdown of 84 hours in 11 districts of the state from Thursday night time. Within the Union Territory, 3164 new circumstances of Kovid-19 had been reported on Tuesday and the selection of inflamed folks greater to one,66,054.

Simrandeep Singh, Secretary, Division of Crisis Control, Reduction, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, mentioned on Wednesday that curfew will stay in impact from 7 pm on Thursday to 7 am on Monday.

Singh mentioned, "Corona curfew will stay in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts from Thursday night time to Monday morning."

He mentioned that all through this era, the Deputy Commissioner will factor detailed orders relating to which actions will likely be banned and which fits will likely be achieved. Previous, the Union Management had introduced a curfew of 34 hours on Saturday.