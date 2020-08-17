Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir: religious places open in Jammu and Kashmir after about five months, but these works will be banned

Srinagar: After five months in Jammu and Kashmir, the shrine reopened on Sunday. The shrines were closed due to the lockdown enforced due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. On August 4, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had decided to open the religious places from August 16. But the ban on religious processions and congregations will continue. Also Read – From social distancing to display screens, preparations are being made before the monsoon session of Parliament begins.

Officials said that the shrines reopened in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Sunday. He said that the management committees of people and all religious places have been instructed to strictly follow the guidelines and standard operating procedure issued in the wake of this epidemic. Also Read – Coronas infected with heart disease are at higher risk of life, know what is the opinion of experts

Violations will attract punitive action under the Disaster Management Act 2005. In Katra, the number of pilgrims who reach the pilgrimage site like Mata Vaishno Devi will be banned by 30 September. Also Read – Telangana Covid-19 Updates: 1,102 New Cases Of Infection Revealed In Telangana, Nearly 700 People Dead

On one hand, where religious places were opened, on the other hand, on Sunday, the administration has taken a big decision in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered to restore 4G mobile Internet services in two districts. An official said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has restored 4G mobile Internet services in Ganderbal district of Kashmir and Udhampur in Jammu region.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said in its order, “High speed mobile data services will be restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur on a trial basis for postpaid services from 9 am to 8 am today (Sunday). However, in other districts, internet speed will be limited to 2G only. ”