Lockdown in Maharashtra Update: CM Uddhav Thackeray said- Lockdown will not be lifted due to financial concerns only

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that he would only remove the lockdown in Mumbai to prevent the spread of corona virus (Covid-19 in Maharashtra) solely due to economic concerns. Are not in favor. He said that considering the challenge posed by the global epidemic, there is a need to balance between issues related to health and economy. He said, "I would never say that the lockdown will be completely removed." But I have slowly started reopening some things. Once reopened it should not be closed again. So, I want to take steps in a phased manner. You cannot just think about the economy or health. There is a need to strike a balance between the two. "

Thackeray made this statement in an interview published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' (Mouthpiece Samana) on Saturday. The lockdown implemented in the state will run till 31 July. Since June, the government started removing restrictions in a phased manner as part of its 'Mission Begin Again' initiative. The Chief Minister said, "This epidemic is a global war. It has impacted the whole world. Countries that hastily removed the lockdown thinking that the disease was over are forced to impose sanctions again to prevent it from spreading. In Australia, he had to seek military assistance. "

He said, "Many people are opposing the lockdown. He says that the economy is being affected by the lockdown. I would like to tell such people that I am ready to remove the lockdown, but if people die due to this, will you take responsibility? We are also concerned about the economy. "

On resuming suburban train services in Mumbai, Thackeray said, “What if families start falling ill and their houses are sealed?” So everything will happen in a phased manner. “

On completion of six months of his government, Thackeray said that he is running a coalition government of three parties backed by some independents. He said, “It is not just the Thackeray government, but the government of everyone, especially the residents of the state who accepted the experiment.” Remained full

He said, “I do not care for political challenges. People trust me. “Regarding the situation of Kovid-19 in Mumbai, he said,” There was no need to call army in Mumbai. I am proud of an administration that faced this challenge and built a temporary hospital in the city to treat patients with the corona virus. “

On the criticism that the ministry, during the pandemic, did not go to the state secretariat, the Chief Minister said that technology helped people to do all the work and there is no need to go anywhere. At the beginning of the academic year during the Kovid-19 epidemic, Thackeray said that e-learning is the only option.

Asked about the recent Delhi visit of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, he taunted that he must have gone to the national capital to take stock of the corona virus situation. Referring to the BJP MLAs donating to the ‘PM Cares Fund’ and not donating to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the Chief Minister said, “He goes to Delhi and talks about the situation of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra because he has MLA fund is given in Delhi.

He said, “In a recent survey, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra was described as the best Chief Minister in the country.” This has caused stomach pain for many people. “Thackeray also dismissed criticism that his government hid the number of people suffering from the corona virus. He said, “WHO and Washington Post have appreciated the efforts of the state government.”