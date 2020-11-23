Lockdown in Maharashtra: Will Maharashtra lockdown again ?, CM Uddhav Thackeray said- again in the state …

Lockdown in Maharashtra latest news: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to the people of the state not to reduce their precautions against Kovid-19 and strictly follow health safety rules to avoid another lockdown. Also Read – All religious places opened in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray said – Do not gather crowd

He said that although he has been advised to impose night curfew but he does not believe that anything can be achieved by implementing such restrictions. He said that loosening the conditions of lockdown does not mean that the epidemic has gone, so people need to be careful.

During a webcast, the Chief Minister said that though people are following the Kovid-19 security rules on a large scale, but still many others are not following the instructions to apply masks and roam in crowded places.

He said, “The fast growing cases in Delhi are a matter of concern and curfew was also imposed in Ahmedabad. I do not want another lockdown but you should also understand the seriousness of the situation. “I have been advised to impose a night curfew but I believe that nothing can be achieved with such restrictions.”

Thackeray said, “I thank you for celebrating the fireworks-free Diwali.” I express my disappointment that Kovid-19 prevention rules are not being followed in many places. “

He said, “I advise you to avoid unnecessary hovering around and if you have to go out, then please make a mask and walk with each other.”