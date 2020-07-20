Lockdown in Raipur: After the corona cases increase, Raipur will be locked from this day, know what will be the rules

Lockdown in Raipur: In view of the increasing cases of Kovid-19 in Chhattisgarh, a seven-day lockdown will be implemented in Raipur and Birgaon from July 22. Collector S. Bharti Dasan said in an order that the entire area falling under Raipur Municipal Corporation and Birgaon Municipal Corporation in Raipur district has been declared as prohibited area. Also Read – Covid-19 cases may increase when temperature falls in monsoon and cold: IIT-AIIMS study

Many activities will be banned in the area from 22 July to 28 July. He said that so far 5,407 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Chhattisgarh. There are 1,172 cases in Raipur alone and 950 of these cases have come up during the last one month.

Corona cases are constantly increasing in the country. On Sunday, around 39 thousand cases of corona were reported in the entire country. Most of the state government is considering a lockdown again due to the increasing outbreak of Corona.

During the lockdown in Raipur, there will be more focus in the contention zone. According to the information, all markets and shops will be completely closed during the bandh but shops related to essential services will remain open. Prashant can also impose penalty for breaking the lockdown rules.

