Lockdown In Rajasthan: New guidelines issued in Rajasthan, lockdown till 31 December!

Lockdown In Rajasthan: In view of the increasing number of infected in Rajasthan due to Corona epidemic, Rajasthan Home Department has issued a new guideline. According to this guideline, now lockdown will be imposed in the Containment Zone by 31 December. At the same time curfew will be imposed in 5 other districts (Pali, Tonk, Nagaur, Sikar and Ganganagar). Let us tell you that in the past, night curfew was imposed in some districts. With this, the night carfue has been implemented in 13 districts. Here the curfew will remain in force from 8 am to 6 am. Due to this, all offices, markets etc. will be closed in the meantime, schools, colleges, coaching centers will be closed till 31 December.

The district administration will have to declare the Containment Zone. In any area where corona infected cases will be found, the district administration can declare that area. Its range can be from 100 meters to 1 km. During this period, only essential and necessary items can be bought and sold in the Containment Zone.

Explain that the list of all those who came in contact with the corona infected will be prepared by the district administration and all will be quarantined. At the same time, it is mandatory to send the list of all the infected to the nearest police station. The police will monitor people here through the RajCovidInfo app and will also visit the houses of the infected from time to time to ensure that the rules are not violated.