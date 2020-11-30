Lockdown in Rajasthan: Now lockdown and night curfew imposed in Rajasthan till 31 December, schools will not open, see new guideline

Lockdown in Rajasthan Till 31 December: The threat of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic remains constant in many states of the country. Meanwhile, after the increase in corona cases in Rajasthan, the state government has once again put a lockdown in the Containment Zone from December 1 to December 31. Along with the lockdown, nocturnal curfew has been implemented in 12 districts of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar. There will be curfew in all these districts from 8 am to 6 pm from tomorrow. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: The figure of corona infected in the country crosses 94 lakhs, 38,772 new cases and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours

In the directive issued by the state government, it has been said that now only people associated with essential services will be allowed to visit during the Containment Zone and Night Curfew. Apart from this, apart from shops of essential services, markets will also be closed. Ashok Gehlot government has now decided to keep all schools and colleges and educational institutions in the state closed till December 31. It has been decided to close all the crowded public places.

Along with the lockdown and night curfew, religious events have also been banned in the state. In view of the increasing cases of Corona, any major event of any kind will be completely banned in the state till 31 December.

Let us tell you that earlier the Maharashtra government had also decided to put a lockdown in the Containment Zone in the state till December 31 due to the increasing cases of Korna.