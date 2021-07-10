Lockdown In Tamil Nadu Prolonged Until July nineteenth With Additional Relaxations, Lodges, Roadside Retail outlets, Snack Retail outlets To Open With 50% Capability Until 9 PM | 📰 LatestLY

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu prolonged until July nineteenth with additional relaxations.

Lodges, tea stores, bakeries, roadside stores, snack stores can serve as with 50% of shoppers until 9 PM. Faculties, schools, theatres, liquor bars, swimming swimming pools, zoos will stay closed.

Inter-State delivery (with the exception of Puducherry) and social/political/cultural occasions will stay barred; operation of buses to Puducherry to proceed. Retail outlets & different actions which have been allowed until 8 pm might be allowed to stay open until 9 pm.

Examinations for employment alternatives for Tamil Nadu State & Central Govt can happen.

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu prolonged until July nineteenth with additional relaxations. Lodges, tea stores, bakeries, roadside stores, snack stores can serve as with 50% of shoppers until 9 PM. Faculties, schools, theatres, liquor bars, swimming swimming pools, zoos will stay closed. — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all of the newest breaking information, viral tendencies and data from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above submit is embeded without delay from the person’s social media account and LatestLY Team of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and info showing within the social media submit don’t mirror the critiques of LatestLY, additionally LatestLY does now not think any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)