Lockdown in this state till 30th September, markets, offices, trains will all be closed on these dates, Metro will run from 8

West Bengal Lockdown Updates: The Mamta Banerjee government has announced a lockdown in West Bengal. There will be lockdown in the Containment Zone till 30 September, while in West Bengal, there will be complete lockdown on 7 September, 11 September and 12 September. West Bengal will remain completely closed on these three dates. In view of the corona virus, the Mamta Banerjee government has released a guideline for the month of September.

When will what be closed will be closed (Complete Lockdown in West Bengal)

According to the West Bengal government, the lockdown will continue till September 30 in areas where corona conditions have deteriorated. Along with this, other parts of the state will be kept closed on different dates. The entire state will remain completely closed on 7, 11 and 12 September. All government, non-government offices, markets, trains, flights will also be closed.

Metro Service Resume from 8th September in West Bengal

According to the guide line, metro rail services are being started from 8 September. There will be many rules for traveling in the metro. People have to follow these protocols. Preparations are being made to run the metro.