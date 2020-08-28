Lockdown in UP: CM Yogi gives instructions to officials from tomorrow onwards, amidst increasing cases of corona

new Delhi: The cases of Korna are increasing rapidly in the country. In the last 24 hours, there have been record cases of corona across the country. According to the Health Ministry report, more than 77 thousand cases were reported from Corona on Thursday. Corona infection is also spreading rapidly in UP. In the midst of all this, a lockdown will be imposed once again in Uttar Pradesh, although it will be Weekend Lockdown. CM Yogi (Yogi Aditynath) has also issued instructions to the officials regarding the lockdown. He said that the weekend lockdown will continue on Saturday and Sunday as before. Also Read – IPL 2020: Kovid positive CSK team bowler; Team will be in quarantine for a week

So far more than two lakh people have been infected with corona in UP, whereas at present there are more than 52 thousand active cases. The government has clearly told the authorities that the markets of the cities should be closed completely during the weekend so that sanitization and cleaning work can be done well. The lockdown of 55 hours will remain in the state from Friday night to 10 am Monday to 5 am.

Let us tell you that the country is currently in the third phase of unlock and it will remain till 31 August. Weekend lockdown has been issued till 31 August in UP, now it will be seen whether the government will impose weekend lockdown in the fourth phase of unlock from September.

During the lockdown implemented from last night in the state, all the shops and offices in the state will be completely closed and the big markets of the cities have also been directed to close, but there is no restriction on the essential services.

Along with the rules of weekend lockdown, CM Yogi also directed the officials to strengthen healthcare in the growing cases of Corona. He also asked for special attention to the four districts of the state, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Shahjahan.