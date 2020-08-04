Lockdown in UP News Updates: Section 144 and Weekly Lockdown, changes in rules

Lockdown in UP News Updates: Outbreak of corona virus has started increasing rapidly in UP. For this reason, the state government has decided to impose lockdown in the state. But this lockdown is weekly. Not only this, the borders of Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad have also been opened. But due to the ever increasing corona infection in Noida, section 144 has been implemented here. During this period, restrictions have been imposed by the local administration regarding many things. The road boundaries were opened due to the guidelines issued by the Central Government regarding Unlock 3, but the state government still has to decide on the areas most affected by the Containment Zone or Corona. Also Read – Even after beating Corona, Big B is feeling some fade, share of blog feeling

Let us know that the weekly lockdown is currently going on in UP. Limits have been set for the opening and closing of shops for 5 days. At the same time, complete lockdown is being done in the entire UP during Saturday and Sunday. Section 144 has been imposed in Noida due to increasing cases of Corona virus. Now many changes have been made in the rules under this. It is mandatory to follow the rules issued by the local administration. Legal action can also be taken against you for violation of rules. In such a situation, face masks have also been made mandatory before leaving the road. Also, action will be taken against you for spitting on the road.

Section 144 has been implemented in Noida due to the increasing incidence of corona infection. It has also been implemented so that one place does not get too crowded. With this, a maximum of 4 people can roam together. This section will remain in force in Noida till 31 August. Along with this, the police will also take action against you if found violating the rules. According to the District Police, due to the implementation of Section 144, any religious or social program of any kind will be banned in these places. With this, there will be a ban on demonstrations and rallies.

However, the administration has also given some relief to the public. Gyms will be opened in Gautam Buddha Nagar from August 5. Earlier, an order was told to keep the gym closed. Opening of the gym will provide a big relief to the people associated with this business. Explain that during the bandh, only those who take essential items will be given exemption. During this time, you can avail medical services as emergency for medical services. Let me tell you that after closing the boundaries of Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad in the past, there was a lot of movement on the border, after which the administration decided to implement section 144.