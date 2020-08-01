Lockdown in UP: Section 144 implemented along with lockdown in UP, all programs till 31 August canceled

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): In view of the increasing cases of Corona virus infection in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) have been extended till 31 August. District police said that in Noida and Greater Noida during this period political, social, sports or religious conferences and rallies under protest will be prohibited. Also Read – Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated amidst Corona Crisis, Namaz offered at Jama Masjid, Delhi

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi said, 'Sanctions under Section 144 of CrPC in Gautam Budh Nagar will remain in force till August 31'. Let us know that the weekly lockdown is currently going on in UP. Limits have been set for the opening and closing of shops for 5 days. At the same time, complete lockdown is being done in the entire UP during Saturday and Sunday.

Explain that during this period, only those who take essential items will be given exemption. During this time, you can avail medical services as emergency for medical services. Let us know that after closing the boundaries of Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad in the past, a lot of movement was seen on the border.