Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Lockdown in UP amidst increasing cases of Corona from tonight, these rules have to be accepted, otherwise…

New Delhi To overcome the growing cases of Coronavirus, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh had announced a weekend lockdown in the state. Which is still going on. There is a boom in Corona cases in the state, due to which the state government has decided to continue the weekend lockdown. Recently, the 11-member team of CM Yogi took this decision during a meeting. In such a situation, a lockdown of 55 hours will continue in the state from Friday night to 10 am to 5 am Monday.

Significantly, in some states of Uttar Pradesh, the corona virus is becoming uncontrollable. Gautam Budh Nagar, Jhansi, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra and Bareilly have witnessed a spurt in epidemic cases. After which the state government has decided to stop these cases. So far, 63,122 corona positive patients have been reported in the state. At the same time, 2733 people have died due to this epidemic.

Weekend lockdown rules

– All markets, markets and offices will remain closed in the state from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday, that is, for 55 hours.

– Essential services, such as hospital-related work, medical stores, milk and other essential works will continue.

– Haat, Galla Mandi, commercial establishments will be closed.

– Unnecessary movement will be prohibited, during this time you may have to pay a fine.

– There will be no restriction on industrial factories in rural areas during lockdown.

– All factories in urban areas will be closed.