Lockdown in Uttarakhand latest news: Uttarakhand will be on the way to Uttar Pradesh, lockdown in the seventh week!

Lockdown in Uttarakhand latest news: In view of the increasing cases of corona virus infection in Uttarakhand after Uttar Pradesh, sealing the borders of the state and implementing full lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays at weekends is being seriously considered.

A government spokesperson told here that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked him to consider it during a meeting with Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Health Secretary.

During this, Chief Minister Rawat said that taking all possible measures to prevent corona virus infection, taking necessary steps should be taken and taking necessary steps to seal the state's borders as well as complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, if considered necessary. But it should also be considered seriously.

However, Chief Minister Rawat also said that people who have bookings in hotels, they should be allowed to come with certain conditions and people coming to Uttarakhand with necessary work should also be allowed to come.

In the last one week in Uttarakhand, the number of Kovid 19 patients has increased significantly. The epidemic was confirmed in 45 cases on 11 July, but 120 cases were reported on 12 July, 71 on 13 July, 78 on 14 July, 104 on 15 July and 199 cases on a day on Thursday (16 July).