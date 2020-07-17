Lockdown in Uttarakhand: This state followed the path of UP, full lockdown will be applied every Saturday and Sunday

Lockdown in Uttarakhand: This state, which is on the road of UP, will now be applicable every Saturday and Sunday. Lockdown In view of the increasing cases of Corona virus infection in Uttarakhand, it has been decided to implement full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday in the weekend. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat himself gave this information on Friday. He said that amidst increasing cases of Corona, a full lockdown would be implemented in the state on Saturday and Sunday at weekends. Apart from this, he said that what will be the rules regarding this will be told soon. Also Read – Lockdown in Uttarakhand latest news: Uttarakhand will be on the way to Uttar Pradesh, lockdown in the weekend!

The Chief Minister said that guidelines regarding lockdown are being prepared on weekends. It will be told soon. Earlier, a government spokesperson told here that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had asked him to think about this during a meeting with Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Health Secretary. Also Read – Special offer of this airlines for safe air travel, book second seat in 25% fare

To curb the spread of # COVID19, it has been decided to impose lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state. Guidelines for the same to be issued soon: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File pic) pic.twitter.com/zoWdVRdSvT Also Read – Corona Vaccine in India Update: uncontrolled growing infection has caused fear, all eyes on vaccine – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

However, Chief Minister Rawat also said that those who have bookings in hotels, they should be allowed to come with certain conditions and people coming to Uttarakhand from the necessary work should also be allowed to come. However, Uttarakhand is not the first state where it has been decided to implement full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. Earlier this method was also applicable in UP.

Please tell that in the last one week in Uttarakhand, the number of Kovid 19 patients has increased significantly. The epidemic was confirmed in 45 cases on 11 July, but 120 cases were reported on 12 July, 71 on 13 July, 78 on 14 July, 104 on 15 July and 199 cases on a day on Thursday (16 July).