Lockdown in WB: entire lockdown in Bengal, police used force, will be fined for not following rules

Kolkata: The lockdown was strictly observed in West Bengal on Saturday. During this time, the police charged sticks on those who violated the rules and arrested more than three thousand people from different parts of the state. Officials said that about a thousand people were arrested in the city. Also Read – 55 Hours Weekend lockdown in UP: Lockdown will remain for two days, know before you know these new rules of weekend closure

A senior official of the West Bengal Police said, “Around 2561 people were arrested all over West Bengal.” He said that the police had to use force to carry out the lockdown. The West Bengal government had announced a complete lockdown every two weeks between July 23 and August 31 to break the chain in view of the spread of the infection at the community level in some parts of the state. Also Read – Wooden bicycle made in lockdown, people like to come …

The entire lockdown implemented on Saturday was a part of this decision. Officials said that all government and private establishments remained closed except essential services during this period. Domestic flights also stopped at Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport. Also Read – MP Lockdown: Two-day weekend lockdown changes in MP, night curfew continues