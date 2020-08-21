lockdown in West Bengal: weekly lockdown in Kolkata, see how is the condition of the city

West Bengal: A weekly lockdown has been done in view of the Corona epidemic in Kolkata. A complete lockdown will be imposed in the state two days every week by the end of August. Let us know that till date 1,29,119 corona virus cases have been reported in the state. At the same time, 2634 people have died in the state from Corona. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: India broke all records in corona infection case, more than 1.2 million cases in August

Explain that for the present in West Bengal, total lockdown is being done on Thursday and Friday. In such a situation, the common man is facing many problems. Because in the name of lockdown, even basic requirements are not being met here. Shops of ration and food items are also being closed here during lockdown two days every week. Due to this, people are also facing problems many times.

West Bengal: Kolkata observes bi-weekly lockdown in view of # COVID19 outbreak. The state will observe complete lockdown for two days every week until the end of August. There are 1,29,119 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest state health department bulletin.

At the same time many people are also found violating the rules. If we talk about Calcutta and its surrounding areas, then the rules of social distancing are being broken here. Here governmental efforts fail and appear weak. Please tell that now next week, total lockdown will be on Thursday and Friday.