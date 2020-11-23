Lockdown is the only option in Delhi? High court asked questions on prevention of corona

new Delhi: There has been a lot of increase in the cases of corona epidemic in Delhi, the capital of the country. In view of the spread of the epidemic, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court regarding the immediate lockdown in Delhi. Dismissing this petition, the Delhi High Court has questioned whether lockdown is the only option? The High Court said that the specific policy related to the lockdown comes under the decision, which only the concerned institutions can take. Also Read – Strict to be adopted in UP to avoid lockdown, Reconstruction zone

The bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan termed the petition with immediate lockdown as unnecessary and half-baked and said that this petition has been filed in the court without any preparation. The court rejected this petition and imposed a fine on it.

Delhi government's counsel Gautam Narayan informed the bench of the High Court that the central government has issued special instructions to all the states and union territories that lockdown will not be imposed without its permission. Gautam said that the central government has to be a party to the petitioner's case. Because Delhi government cannot impose lockdown in Delhi without the consent of the central government.