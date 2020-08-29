Lockdown New Guidelines: Weekend Lockdown ended, all shops in this state will be closed on Monday and Tuesday

new Delhi: The Haryana (Haryana) government made major changes on the weekend lockdown on Friday. Now Weekends Lockdown has been completely abolished in the state. The government also issued new orders in this regard. The Khattar government has now decided to place the lockdown (Haryana Lockdown New Guidelines) on Monday and Tuesday instead of weekends in the entire state. According to the information, the Haryana government has taken this decision based on the demands arising from the business class. Also Read – Rajasthan Corona Update: Corona infection becomes more fatal in Rajasthan, more than 1300 new cases a day

Instructions have also been given to the authorities in this regard from the government. Now markets will be open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the state, while shopping malls, markets and shops will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for only essential goods shops. The government said that the threat of corona virus is increasing rapidly at this time, so some changes have been made in the earlier order to prevent it. Also Read – Seven Air India passengers found corona positive three days after reaching New Zealand from Delhi

Let us tell you that the Haryana government had announced the weekend lockdown in the state only last week, but the merchant group was demanding to remove the lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. Giving information, the government said that the changes that have taken place at present are only for urban areas. After this new order, now the shopping malls will be open in the state along with shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read – Jharkhand: FIR filed against Tej Pratap Yadav in ‘Own Government’, violation of Corona rules

During the lockdown on Monday and Tuesday, private and government offices will remain closed while instructions have been issued to close all the shops in the market. Along with this, educational institutions will also remain closed in this way, while shops related to Essential Services will remain operational. Petrol pumps will also be operational during lockdown.

“Accordingly, there will be no restriction on keeping shops and shopping malls open in these areas on Saturday and Sunday,” the order said. This arrangement will remain in force till further orders. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration said on Friday that markets will no longer be closed on weekends.

However, an official statement said that market associations and customers must follow the rules of wearing masks and social distance. At the same time, Sukhna Lake will remain closed on weekends.

Till Thursday, a total of 59,298 cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the state and 646 people have died due to the epidemic in the state.